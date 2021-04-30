Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people offering Friday prayers at Fasial Musjid during... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people offering Friday prayers at Fasial Musjid during the holy Month of Ramazan Fri, 30 Apr 2021, 9:06 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-300421 ISLAMABAD: April 30 A large number of people offering Friday prayers at Fasial Musjid during the holy Month of Ramazan. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk ALSO READ A view of closed shops of Raja Bazaar at 6 o'clock as per announcement of authorities as precautionary measures to avoid COVID-19 pandemic in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Worshipers offering 3rd Namaz-e-Juma Mubarak in Holy month of Ramadan The Army, Rangers, Police, Traffic Police personnel and civil administration officials participating in flag march to enforce the implementation of SOPs to curb the... A vendor displaying and arranging dates to attract the customers at Jhang Bazaar during Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak