A large number of people offering Friday prayers at Fasial Musjid during the holy Month of Ramazan
APP01-300421 ISLAMABAD: April 30  A large number of people offering Friday prayers at Fasial Musjid during the holy Month of Ramazan. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk

ALSO READ  A view of closed shops of Raja Bazaar at 6 o'clock as per announcement of authorities as precautionary measures to avoid COVID-19 pandemic in the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR