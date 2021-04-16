Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 11:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP32-160521 LAHORE: April 16 - A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Amir Khan ALSO READ A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Markazi Jamia Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at history Badshahi Masjid A large number of people standing in queues outside a Utility Store to purchasing daily commodities during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in...