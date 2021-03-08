A large number of people including police officials attending the funeral of Inspector Mian Imran Abbas, SHO Police Station Race Course, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants, at Police Lines
RAWALPINDI: March 08  Policemen carrying the coffin of Mian Imran Abbas, SHO Police Station Race Course, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants, for funeral prayers at Police Lines. APP photo by Abid Zia

