Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people in the market as vendors setup mobile... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people in the market as vendors setup mobile phones accessories outside sealed Saddar mobile shops Mon, 3 May 2021, 11:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-030521 KARACHI: May 03 - A large number of people in the market as vendors setup mobile phones accessories outside sealed Saddar mobile shops. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ A large number of people, without following COVID-19 SOPs, selecting & purchasing clothes from vendor at Urdu Bazar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people, without following COVID-19 SOPs, selecting & purchasing clothes from vendor at Urdu Bazar People are gather to collect traditional softdrink for their iftar in front of Imperial Market in Rawalpindi People in queue at the entrance gate of Bank of Punjab