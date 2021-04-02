Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people gathered without social distancing and precautionary measures... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people gathered without social distancing and precautionary measures at weekly temporary birds market at Water Works Road Fri, 2 Apr 2021, 5:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-020421 MULTAN: April 02 - A large number of people gathered without social distancing and precautionary measures at weekly temporary birds market at Water Works Road. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP20-020421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 23 Students attending the class following social distancing, norms and precautionary measure to protect from COVIC-19 as the middle classes resumed today.... ISLAMABAD: September 23 Students attending the class following social distancing, norms and precautionary measure to protect from COVIC-19 as the middle classes resumed... LAHORE: June 24 – Health worker checking temperature of the residents of sealed area Allama Iqbal town during Smart lockdown as a part of...