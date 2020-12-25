A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church
APP57-251220 PESHAWAR: December 25 - A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP57-251220

ALSO READ  A large number of people from Christian community attending religious rituals at Catholic Church to mark the Christmas celebrations at Railway Road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR