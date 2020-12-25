Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 8:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP57-251220 PESHAWAR: December 25 - A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP57-251220 ALSO READ A large number of people from Christian community attending religious rituals at Catholic Church to mark the Christmas celebrations at Railway Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church