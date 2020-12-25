Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 8:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-251220 PESHAWAR: December 25 - A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP58-251220 ALSO READ Rescue-1122 staffers spraying disinfectants being carried out at Saint Johns Cathedral Church as precautionary measures against corona virus during preparation of Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations People from Christian community busy in their religious rituals in Sacred Heart Cathedral to mark Christmas celebrations A large number of people from Christian community attending special service during Christmas celebrations at Saint Johns Cathedral Church