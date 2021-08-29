A large number of people enjoying weekend at the sea view near the stuck cargo ship MV HENG TONG 77 and the rescue operations of the ship is underway

APP22-290821 KARACHI: August 29  A large number of people enjoying weekend at the sea view near the stuck cargo ship MV HENG TONG 77 and the rescue operations of the ship is underway. APP photo by Akram Ali
KARACHI: August 29  A view of stuck cargo ship MV HENG TONG 77 and the rescue operations underway of the ship. APP photo by Akram Ali
