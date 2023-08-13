PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large Number of People buying national flags and other items ahead of Independence Day at Paper Market Sun, 13 Aug 2023, 7:40 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP29-130823 KARACHI: August 13 - A large Number of People buying national flags and other items ahead of Independence Day at Paper Market. APP/SDQ/ZID APP29-130823 KARACHI: APP30-130823 KARACHI: August 13 – A large Number of People buying national flags and other items ahead of Independence Day at Paper Market. APP/SDQ/ZID APP31-130823 MULTAN: August 13 – People participated in the rally in connection with independence day organized by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad. APP/SFD/ZID APP32-130823 MULTAN: August 13 – Youngsters holding National Flags in a rally on the rooftop of Buses during a rally connection with independence day organized by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad. APP/SFD/ZID