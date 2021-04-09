Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people busy in shopping without follow the SOPs... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people busy in shopping without follow the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Sabzi Mandi Fri, 9 Apr 2021, 10:54 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP31-090421 ISLAMABAD: April 09 A large number of people busy in shopping without follow the SOPs for COVID-19 pandemic at Sabzi Mandi. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood ALSO READ Labourers unloading onion bags from delivery truck at Sabzi Mandi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers unloading onion bags from delivery truck at Sabzi Mandi Motorcyclists on their way at Subzi Mandi Road without wearing facemask not follows the SOPs for COVID-19 Raja Basharat for strict security, COVID-19 SOPs during Daska by-election