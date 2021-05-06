A large number of people busy in shopping for preparation of upcoming Eudul Fitr
APP05-060521 RAWALPINDI: May 05  A large number of people busy in shopping for preparation of upcoming Eudul Fitr. APP photo by Abid Zia
APP05-060521

APP06-060521

ALSO READ  A view of massive traffic jam at Liaqat Bazaar as a large number of people throng to bazaars for shopping of upcoming Eid-ul Fitr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR