Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of people busy in shopping at Gora Bazaar without... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people busy in shopping at Gora Bazaar without any precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city Tue, 6 Apr 2021, 10:20 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-060421 PESHAWAR: April 06 - A large number of people busy in shopping at Gora Bazaar without any precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Dr Faisal launches Tarlai COVID-19 vaccination center RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Health Department staffer administering COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Railway staffer checking body temperature of a passengers at Railway Station Raja Basharat for strict security, COVID-19 SOPs during Daska by-election