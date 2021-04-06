A large number of people busy in shopping at Gora Bazaar without any precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city
APP13-060421 PESHAWAR: April 06 - A large number of people busy in shopping at Gora Bazaar without any precautionary measures to prevent COVID-19 outbreak in the city. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  Dr Faisal launches Tarlai COVID-19 vaccination center

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR