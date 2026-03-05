Welcome to Associated Press Of Pakistan   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to Associated Press Of Pakistan

APP56-050326
APP57-050326
KARACHI: March 05 – A large number of people break their fast during Free Iftar at the roadside in the Saddar area of the city during the holy fasting month of Ramazan. APP/AMH/ABB
