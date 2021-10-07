PhotosFeature Photos A large number of people attending a rally organized by a religious group to welcome the month of Rabiul Awwal at Mughalpura Thu, 7 Oct 2021, 11:45 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP82-071021 LAHORE: October 07 – A large number of people attending a rally organized by a religious group to welcome the month of Rabiul Awwal at Mughalpura. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP82-071021 LAHORE: APP83-071021 LAHORE: October 07 – People from a religious group display a rally to welcome the month of Rabiul Awwal at Mughalpura. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP84-071021 LAHORE: October 07 – People from a religious group display a rally to welcome the month of Rabiul Awwal at Mughalpura. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari