HomePhotosPhoto FeatureA large number of people arrive at Al-Manzar Picnic Point to enjoy...
PhotosPhoto Feature

A large number of people arrive at Al-Manzar Picnic Point to enjoy boat rides, camel and horse rides.

APP29-290625 HYDERABAD: June 29 – A large number of people arrive at Al-Manzar Picnic Point to enjoy boat rides, camel and horse rides. APP/AKS/TZD
29
- Advertisement -
A large number of people arrive at Al-Manzar Picnic Point to enjoy boat rides, camel and horse rides.
APP29-290625
HYDERABAD: June 29 –
A large number of people arrive at Al-Manzar Picnic Point to enjoy boat rides, camel and horse rides.
APP28-290625
HYDERABAD: June 29 –
People enjoying boat ride at Al-Manzar Picnic Point in Indus River.
A large number of people arrive at Al-Manzar Picnic Point to enjoy boat rides, camel and horse rides.
APP30-290625
HYDERABAD: June 29 – Youngsters enjoying horse ridding at Al-Manzar Picnic Point near Indus River. APP/AKS/TZD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan