PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of people are taking free flour bags during the Holy month of Ramadan by the Government Center Shadra Sun, 2 Apr 2023, 8:52 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP22-020423 LAHORE: April 02 - A large number of people are taking free flour bags during the Holy month of Ramadan by the Government Center Shadra. APP/IRR/ABB/ZID APP22-020423 LAHORE: APP23-020423 LAHORE: April 02 – A large number of people are taking free flour bags during the Holy month of Ramadan by the Government Center Shadra. APP/IRR/ABB/ZID