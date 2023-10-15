ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 live by APP
APP15-151023 MULTAN: October 15 – A large number of people are attending the funeral prayer of laborers at Shujaabad who killed in firing incident in Turbat. APP/SFD/TZD/FHA
MULTAN: October 15

