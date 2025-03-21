A large number of Muslims offering Dua before breakfast at Iftar sitting in “Itikaf” (Seclusion) at Faizan-e-Madina Mosque old Sabzi Mandi. Special arrangements had been made for the devotees in mosques where the worshipers spend the last 10 days/nights of Ramadan, observing their fasting and performing special prayers
