PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of mourners attending Chup Tazia procession at Qadmgah Mola Ali road Wed, 5 Oct 2022, 6:44 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP55-051022 HYDERABAD: October 05 – A large number of mourners attending Chup Tazia procession at Qadmgah Mola Ali road. APP APP55-051022 HYDERABAD: APP56-051022 HYDERABAD: October 05 – A large number of mourners attending Chup Tazia procession at Qadmgah Mola Ali road. APP APP57-051022 HYDERABAD October 05– Police officials standing high alert during Chup Tazia procession at Qadmgah Mola Ali road. APP