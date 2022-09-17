A large number of mourners attending Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

APP33-170922 LAHORE: September 17 - A large number of mourners attending Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). APP
APP34-170922 LAHORE: September 17 – Mourners attending Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). APP

A large number of mourners attending a Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) at Qadam gah road

A large number of Mourners women attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

A large number of mourners attending Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) at Chowk Nawab Sahib

A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), the Grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Shiite mourners touch Zuljanah during Chehlum Procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain

A large number of mourners beating themselves during Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW

Mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW)

A volunteer distributing fruit among the mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW)

A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW)

ADC Headquarter Arshad Ahmad Watto monitoring the route of Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

September 28 - A large number of mourners attending the Chehlum procession to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW)

