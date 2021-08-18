A large number of mourners attending 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

ISLAMABAD: August 18 – A large number of mourners attending 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
ISLAMABAD: August 18 – A young girl attending 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
ISLAMABAD: August 18 – Mourners oozing themselves with chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
ISLAMABAD: August 18 – Mourners oozing themselves with chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
ISLAMABAD: August 18 – Mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
ISLAMABAD: August 18 – Volunteers distributing drinks among mourners during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

A view of under construction overhead bridge that will be completed soon for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city

Women are busy in buying various items for Ashura in holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram in the capital city of province

A blacksmith sharpening knives ,arrows,sword and spear used in a procession of mourn at Ashura in holy month of Muharram-ul-Harram

PTI central leader ,Chairman Power Standing Committee Senator Engineer Saifullah Abro along with PTI President of Northern Region Sukkur Syed Tahir Hussain Shah is addressing a press conference at Insaf House

Labourers busy in preparing sewage pipe during the development work in the city

A view large number of Alams and other related stuff to be used during mourn processions by Shiite displayed outside the shops on 9th and 10th in Holy Month of Muharram ul Harram

Youngster enjoying nap on his cart under the shadow of tree while his lean business time in the city

Farmers busy in filling sacks with red dry chilies in their fields on the outskirts of Multan

Managing Director Pakistan, Bait-ul-Mal, Malik Zaheer Abbas and UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi discussing the possible joint efforts to rehabilitate the vulnerable community of the country during their meeting in UAE Embassy

Security personnel patrolling & high alerts during the 8th Muharram ul Haram main procession at M.A Jinnah Road

Mourners beating themselves during procession of 8th Muharram-ul-Haram. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW)

Acting Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi exchanging views with Nguyen Tien Phong, Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan at Parliament House

