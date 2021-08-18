APP01-180821
ISLAMABAD: August 18 A large number of mourners attending 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP05-180821 ISLAMABAD: August 18 A young girl attending 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP08-180821 ISLAMABAD: August 18 Mourners oozing themselves with chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP10-180821 ISLAMABAD: August 18 Mourners oozing themselves with knives and chains during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP11-180821 ISLAMABAD: August 18 Volunteers distributing drinks among mourners during 9th Muharramul Haram procession at G-6. Muharramul Harram known as the first month of the Islamic calendar and the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW). APP photo by Irfan Mahmood