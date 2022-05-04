A large number of mass traffic on the way to the hill town Murree to celebrate the 2nd day of Eid- Ul- Fitr

A large number of mass traffic on the way to the hill town Murree to celebrate the 2nd day of Eid- Ul- Fitr
APP14-040522 ISLAMABAD: May 04  A large number of mass traffic on the way to the hill town Murree to celebrate the 2nd day of Eid- Ul- Fitr. APP photo by photo by Irshad Sheikh
A large number of mass traffic on the way to the hill town Murree to celebrate the 2nd day of Eid- Ul- Fitr
APP14-040522 ISLAMABAD:
A large number of mass traffic on the way to the hill town Murree to celebrate the 2nd day of Eid- Ul- Fitr
APP15-040522 ISLAMABAD: May 04  A large number of mass traffic on the way to celebrate the 2nd day of Eid- Ul- Fitr at Lake View Park. APP photo by photo by Irshad Sheikh
A large number of mass traffic on the way to the hill town Murree to celebrate the 2nd day of Eid- Ul- Fitr
APP16-040522 ISLAMABAD: May 04  Motor cyclists taking wrong way to shortcut on the busy road, needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by photo by Irshad Sheikh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR