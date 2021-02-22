A large number of Labourers Horse Cart holders sitting on the Horse Carts waiting the customers at Circular Road in the Provincial Capital
APP40-22021 LAHORE: February 22 - A large number of Labourers Horse Cart holders sitting on the Horse Carts waiting the customers at Circular Road in the Provincial Capital. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  Labourers busy in coloring on the diversion of LMQ road

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR