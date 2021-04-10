Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of honey bees sitting on a piece of sugarcane... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of honey bees sitting on a piece of sugarcane displayed by vendor at Bakrani Road Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 7:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP10-100421 LARKANA: April 10 - A large number of honey bees sitting on a piece of sugarcane displayed by vendor at Bakrani Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Labourers shifting bundle of sugarcane for supply at the bank of River Ravi near the Vegetable Market in the Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers shifting bundle of sugarcane for supply at the bank of River Ravi near the Vegetable Market in the Provincial Capital A vendor displaying and arranging sugarcane pieces to attract the customers at Rice Canal Road Labourers busy in unloading sugarcane from delivery truck at Pirwadai Sabzi Mandi