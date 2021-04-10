A large number of honey bees sitting on a piece of sugarcane displayed by vendor at Bakrani Road
APP10-100421 LARKANA: April 10 - A large number of honey bees sitting on a piece of sugarcane displayed by vendor at Bakrani Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Labourers shifting bundle of sugarcane for supply at the bank of River Ravi near the Vegetable Market in the Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR