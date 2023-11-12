A large number of female students giving Mega IT entry test conducted by Saylani Welfare International Trust at the National Stadium

A large number of female students giving Mega IT entry test conducted by Saylani Welfare International Trust at the National Stadium
APP12-121123 KARACHI: November 12 – A large number of female students giving Mega IT entry test conducted by Saylani Welfare International Trust at the National Stadium. APP/SDQ/FHA
A large number of female students giving Mega IT entry test conducted by Saylani Welfare International Trust at the National Stadium
APP12-121123
KARACHI: November 12 –

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services