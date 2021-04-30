Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of faithful offering Namaz-e-Jumma as third Friday of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of faithful offering Namaz-e-Jumma as third Friday of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak observed at New Memon Masjid Fri, 30 Apr 2021, 11:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-300421 KARACHI: April 30 - A large number of faithful offering Namaz-e-Jumma as third Friday of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak observed at New Memon Masjid. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of faithful offering 2nd Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Grand Masjid