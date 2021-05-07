A large number of faithful offering Jummatul Wida prayers during holy fasting month of Ramazan at Historical Badshahi Masjid
APP46-070521 CHINIOT: May 07  A large number of faithful offering Jummatul Wida prayers during holy fasting month of Ramazan at Historical Badshahi Masjid. APP photo by Muhammad Ali
APP46-070521

ALSO READ  A large number of people participating in Al-Quds Rally after Jumma-tu-Wida the last Friday of Holy Month of Ramazan at Jammia Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR