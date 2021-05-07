Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of faithful offering Jummatul Wida prayers during holy fasting... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of faithful offering Jummatul Wida prayers during holy fasting month of Ramazan at Historical Badshahi Masjid Fri, 7 May 2021, 7:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-070521 CHINIOT: May 07 A large number of faithful offering Jummatul Wida prayers during holy fasting month of Ramazan at Historical Badshahi Masjid. APP photo by Muhammad Ali APP46-070521 ALSO READ A large number of people participating in Al-Quds Rally after Jumma-tu-Wida the last Friday of Holy Month of Ramazan at Jammia Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of people participating in Al-Quds rally after Jumma-tu-Wida (last Friday) of Holy Month of Ramazan at M.A Jinnah Road A large number of faithful offering dua after Jummatul Wida prayers during Holy fasting month of Ramazan at Historical Badshahi Masjid A large number of faithful offering Jummatul Wida (Last Friday) prayers of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak at Hamid Shah Masjid Paid Advertisements