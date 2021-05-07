A large number of faithful offering Jumma-Tul-Wida prayers at Takhto Jumat Sadar Bazaar during Holy fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP50-070521 PESHAWAR: May 07  A large number of faithful offering Jumma-Tul-Wida prayers at Takhto Jumat Sadar Bazaar during Holy fasting month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP49-070521

APP50-070521

APP51-070521

ALSO READ  A large number of faithful offering Jummatul Wida (Last Friday) prayers of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak at Hamid Shah Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR