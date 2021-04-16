Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of faithful offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of faithful offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Sunehri Masjid Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 11:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP22-160521 PESHAWAR: April 16 - A large number of faithful offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Sunehri Masjid. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at history Badshahi Masjid A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak