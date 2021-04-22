A large number of faithful offering dua before Iftar arranged by volunteers at Empress Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak
APP60-220421 LAHORE: April 22 - A large number of faithful offering dua before Iftar arranged by volunteers at Empress Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
LAHORE: April 22 – A volunteer distributing free food among faithful for Iftar at Empress Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

