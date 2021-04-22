Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of faithful offering dua before Iftar arranged by volunteers... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of faithful offering dua before Iftar arranged by volunteers at Empress Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 11:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP60-220421 LAHORE: April 22 - A large number of faithful offering dua before Iftar arranged by volunteers at Empress Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP61-220421LAHORE: April 22 – A volunteer distributing free food among faithful for Iftar at Empress Road during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ An attractive view of sunset over the skies of the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and Executive Director Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib jointly addressing a press conference People purchasing traditional food items from roadside vendor for breaking their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A worker wearing face mask frying traditional food items during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak