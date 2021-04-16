A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid
APP49-160521 KARACHI: April 16 - A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi
APP50-160521
KARACHI: April 16 – A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi

ALSO READ  A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Markazi Jamia Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR