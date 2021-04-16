Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 11:26 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP49-160521 KARACHI: April 16 - A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi APP50-160521KARACHI: April 16 – A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Thanvi Masjid. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi ALSO READ A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Markazi Jamia Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Roadside vendor displaying and selling traditional food items at Lawrence Road to customers on 3rd day of Holy Month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at history Badshahi Masjid A large number of people offering first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak