A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Sunehri Masjid
APP23-160521 PESHAWAR: April 16 - A large number of faithful offering dua after first Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Sunehri Masjid. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  A view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming in the lawns of Faisal Masjid

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR