Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of faithful offering 2nd Friday prayers of Holy Fasting... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of faithful offering 2nd Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Fri, 23 Apr 2021, 11:52 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-230421 FAISALABAD: April 23 - A large number of faithful offering 2nd Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak at Eidgah Masjid RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of faithful offering the second Friday Prayers during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of faithful offering dua after second Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak A large number of faithful offering dua after second Friday prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Bahria Town Masjid