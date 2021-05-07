A large number of faith offering dua after Jummatul Wida (last Friday) prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Faizan-e-Madina Masjid
APP34-070621 HYDERABAD: 07 May  A large number of faith offering dua after Jummatul Wida (last Friday) prayers of Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak in Faizan-e-Madina Masjid. APP photo by Akram Ali
APP34-070521

ALSO READ  Faithful reciting Holy Quran in a mosque during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR