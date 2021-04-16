Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of deserving woman standing at PV School Center to... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of deserving woman standing at PV School Center to receive the cash under the Ehsas Cash Program Fri, 16 Apr 2021, 10:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-160521 LARKANA: April 16 A large number of deserving woman standing at PV School Center to receive the cash under the Ehsas Cash Program. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A large number of deserving women standing outside ATM machine of a bank to draw cash under the Ehsas Cash Program at Gul Center... A view of deserving women standing outside ATM machine of a bank to draw cash under the Ehsas Cash Program at Hyder Chowk