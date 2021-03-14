Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of daily wage workers waiting for daily job while...PhotosFeature PhotosA large number of daily wage workers waiting for daily job while sitting along the roadside in Federal Capital Sun, 14 Mar 2021, 4:48 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP06-140321 ISLAMABAD: March 14 - A large number of daily wage workers waiting for daily job while sitting along the roadside in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saeed-ul-MulkAPP06-140321RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORLabourers along with their tools waiting for daily job while sitting on roadside at Bandar RoadDaily wagers women waiting for job at Subzi MandiDaily wage workers along with their tools waiting for job while sitting at the roadside