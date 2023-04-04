A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor during the Holy month of Ramazan at Fruits market.

A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor during the Holy month of Ramazan at Fruits market.
APP20-040423 HYDERABAD: April 04 – A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor during the Holy month of Ramazan at Fruits market. APP/FHN/MAF/TZD/FHA
A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor during the Holy month of Ramazan at Fruits market.
APP20-040423 HYDERABAD: April 04 – A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor during the Holy month of Ramazan at Fruits market. APP/FHN/MAF/TZD/FHA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR