PhotosPhoto Feature A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor during the Holy month of Ramazan at Fruits market. Tue, 4 Apr 2023, 2:59 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP20-040423 HYDERABAD: April 04 – A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor during the Holy month of Ramazan at Fruits market. APP/FHN/MAF/TZD/FHA APP20-040423 HYDERABAD: April 04 – A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor during the Holy month of Ramazan at Fruits market. APP/FHN/MAF/TZD/FHA