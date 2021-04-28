Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor at fruits market... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor at fruits market without following the SOPs amid COVID-19 pandemic Wed, 28 Apr 2021, 7:24 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-280421 HYDERABAD: April 28 A large number of customers purchasing watermelons from vendor at fruits market without following the SOPs amid COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP39-280421 ALSO READ Oxygen supply situation under control despite rapid increase in COVID-19 cases: Asad Umar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Govt committed to improve working, living conditions of workers: PM President urges workers, employers to play role in socio-economic development of country Political crisis, pandemic pushing half of Myanmar into poverty: UN report