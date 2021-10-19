PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A large number of children participating in procession on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Muslims all over the world celebrate the Birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by participating in religious processions, ceremonies Tue, 19 Oct 2021, 9:42 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP46-191021 LARKANA: October 19 - A large number of children participating in procession on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). Muslims all over the world celebrate the Birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by participating in religious processions, ceremonies. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP46-191021 LARKANA: