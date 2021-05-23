A large number of cars parked at the parking area of F9 Park as the residents of the surrounding area visits the park in weekend
APP31-230521 ISLAMABAD: May 23  A large number of cars parked at the parking area of F9 Park as the residents of the surrounding area visits the park in weekend. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh

ALSO READ  Youngsters jumping and bathing in a canal to get relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the city

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR