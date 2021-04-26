Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of buffaloes wandering freely at Nazar Road creating hurdle... PhotosFeature Photos A large number of buffaloes wandering freely at Nazar Road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of concerned authorities Mon, 26 Apr 2021, 9:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-260421 LARKANA: April 26 - A large number of buffaloes wandering freely at Nazar Road creating hurdle in smooth flow of traffic and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP29-260421 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of two buffaloes fighting in the Rice Canal A herd of buffaloes walking at bank of Indus River A herd of buffaloes bathing in the Rice Canal