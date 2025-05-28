29.4 C
A Lahore-based goat “Qalandar” having weight 257 kg won first prize worth Rs.700,000/- during a competition of the 27th International Goat, Bull and Camel festival on late Tuesday night at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

APP41-280525 FAISALABAD: May 28 - A Lahore-based goat “Qalandar” having weight 257 kg won first prize worth Rs.700,000/- during a competition of the 27th International Goat, Bull and Camel festival on late Tuesday night at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). APP/TWR/ABB
