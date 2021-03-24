Home Photos Feature Photos A lady wearing mask during her visit to historical Shalimar GardenPhotosFeature PhotosA lady wearing mask during her visit to historical Shalimar Garden Wed, 24 Mar 2021, 7:36 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP51-240321 LAHORE: March 24 - A lady wearing mask during her visit to historical Shalimar Garden. APP Photo by Mustafa LashariAPP51-240321ALSO READ A lady with child capturing the moments during her visit the historical Shalimar GardenRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPeople visiting historical Shalimar GardenA lady with child capturing the moments during her visit the historical Shalimar GardenA lady busy in pasting dung cake on wall in a village