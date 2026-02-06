Friday, February 6, 2026
APP15-060226 MULTAN: February 06 – A lady vendor arranges hand-painted famous Multani blue pottery items, including tea sets and decorative vases, at the Blue Fair Exhibition organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce, highlighting intricate floral motifs and centuries-old craftsmanship. APP/TVE/MAF/ABB/SSH
