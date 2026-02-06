A lady vendor arranges hand-painted famous Multani blue pottery items, including tea sets and decorative vases, at the Blue Fair Exhibition organized by the Women Chamber of Commerce, highlighting intricate floral motifs and centuries-old craftsmanship
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.