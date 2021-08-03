PhotosFeature Photos A lady selecting & purchasing cloth from vendor in front of closed shops at Cloth Market as Sindh Government imposed lock down from 31st July to 8th August to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic Tue, 3 Aug 2021, 7:26 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP57-030821 HYDERABAD: August 03 A lady selecting & purchasing cloth from vendor in front of closed shops at Cloth Market as Sindh Government imposed lock down from 31st July to 8th August to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP57-030821