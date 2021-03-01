A lady selecting handmade items at a stall in front of world famous archeological site of Mohenjo-Daro Museum
APP14-010321 LARKANA: March 01  A lady selecting handmade items at a stall in front of world famous archeological site of Mohenjo-Daro Museum. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar
APP14-010321

ALSO READ  An artisan busy in preparing traditional decoration items for preparations of Spring Festival in Jilani Park

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR