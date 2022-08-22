PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A lady health worker is administering Polio vaccine to a child under theage of five during Seven Days Anti-Polio Campaign on outskirts area in the federal capital city Mon, 22 Aug 2022, 6:17 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegram APP33-220822ISLAMABAD: August 22 – A lady health worker is administering Polio vaccine to a child under theage of five during Seven Days Anti-Polio Campaign on outskirts area in the federal capital city-APP Photo by Tasawar Abbas APP33-220822ISLAMABAD APP33-220822 ISLAMABAD: August 22 – A lady health worker is administering Polio vaccine to a child under theage of five during Seven Days Anti-Polio Campaign on outskirts area in the federal capital city-APP Photo by Tasawar Abbas