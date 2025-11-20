Friday, November 21, 2025
APP09-201125 HYDERABAD: November 20 — A lady health worker administers vaccine to a child at C.D.F Hospital during the National Measles and Rubella Prevention Campaign underway in the city. APP/FHN/MAF/ABB
HYDERABAD
