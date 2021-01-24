A lady cast her vote in polling station during elections of Art Council of Pakistan Larkana 2021
APP44-240121 LARKANA: January 24 - A lady cast her vote in polling station during elections of Art Council of Pakistan Larkana 2021. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  Former Chairman Photography Department of Art Council Nadeem Akhtar Soomro casting his vote in polling station during Elections for Art Council of Pakistan Larkana 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR