Home Photos Feature Photos A lady cast her vote in polling station during elections of Art... PhotosFeature Photos A lady cast her vote in polling station during elections of Art Council of Pakistan Larkana 2021 Sun, 24 Jan 2021, 11:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-240121 LARKANA: January 24 - A lady cast her vote in polling station during elections of Art Council of Pakistan Larkana 2021. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ Former Chairman Photography Department of Art Council Nadeem Akhtar Soomro casting his vote in polling station during Elections for Art Council of Pakistan Larkana 2021 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Former Chairman Photography Department of Art Council Nadeem Akhtar Soomro casting his vote in polling station during Elections for Art Council of Pakistan Larkana... Shibli asks PML-N, PPP to submit evidence of ‘electoral rigging’ to ECP A lawyer cast her vote in District Bar Association’s Annual Elections