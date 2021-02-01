Home Photos Feature Photos A lady busy in pasting dung cake on wall in a village PhotosFeature Photos A lady busy in pasting dung cake on wall in a village Mon, 1 Feb 2021, 11:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP59-010221 SIALKOT: February 01 - A lady busy in pasting dung cake on wall in a village. APP photo by Muhammad Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A youngster on the way walking past a painting on the wall at Khanna Pul Gypsy lady with her children is carrying green fodder on her donkey cart at Phandu area Labourers busy in paint the different designs on the wall of underpass at Canal Road for beautification in the Provincial Capital